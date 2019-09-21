Real Madrid have continued their poor run of form this season, after going through a less-than-impressive campaign last year. Los Blancos were thrashed in their latest match by PSG, putting Zinedine Zidane under pressure. Reports claim the club hierarchy is already lining up replacements, with three leading the shortlist.

According to a report by The Sun, Real Madrid have started looking for Zinedine Zidane’s replacement, following a poor start to the season. Los Blancos have struggled to get wins on the board and were thrashed in their most recent game by Paris Saint Germain.

The report lists three names as favourites to replace the struggling Frenchman – Massimiliano Allegri, Jose Mourinho, and Xabi Alonso.

Allegri has been without a job since leaving Juventus at the end of the previous season. The Italian has since been linked with the likes of Chelsea and PSG but is thought to be on a sabbatical at the moment.

Just like Allegri, Mourinho too is without a job at the moment, since being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018. The former Real Madrid boss has spent this time appearing as a pundit and giving his expert take on several matches. He recently was asked about the rumours linking him with a job, however, he chose to remain coy.

Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, has taken up a job coaching Real Sociedad’s B team following a stint as the coach of Real Madrid U14s.

Nevertheless, those three will have to wait until Los Blancos get rid of Zidane, which may cost them up to €80 Million as per reports.