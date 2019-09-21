Rumour Has It: Zinedine Zidane angers Real Madrid board with decision

Real Madrid’s board were left angered by a decision made by under-fire coach Zinedine Zidane.

Zinedine Zidane is already under pressure at Real Madrid and his latest move displeased the LaLiga giants’ board.

Madrid have made a slow start to the season, winning two of four LaLiga games and suffering a humbling defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

A decision Zidane made after that loss has reportedly upset the leaders at Madrid.

TOP STORY – ZIDANE ANGERS REAL MADRID BOARD WITH DECISION

Zidane‘s decision to give his players a day off on Thursday in the wake of their PSG defeat angered Real Madrid’s board, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The latest report just adds to what has been a tough return to the Santiago Bernabeu for Zidane, back at the helm for a second stint.

With plenty of talk around his future, Sport reports it would cost Madrid €80million to sack Zidane, who signed a three-year deal in March.

ROUND-UP

– The man Zidane replaced, Santiago Solari, is close to landing a new job. Solari is the favourite to be the first coach of MLS side Inter Miami, according to beIN SPORTS.

– Juventus knew what they needed in the close season. Calciomercato says the Serie A champions prioritised the signing of Matthijs de Ligt for a reported €75m from Ajax over trying to land Joao Felix, who ended up at Atletico Madrid from Benfica.

– Nemanja Matic appears on the way out at Manchester United and Inter have been offered the midfielder, according to Calciomercato. However, the report says Matic is not a priority for Antonio Conte.

– Staying at Old Trafford and Manchester United are holding contract talks with 19-year-old midfielder Angel Gomes, according to the Manchester Evening News. Gomes is in the final year of his current deal and Barcelona are reportedly interested.

United looking to tie down Angel Gomes on new contract amid interest from Barcelona #mufc https://t.co/h4oKkfkwv2 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 20, 2019

– Premier League clubs are on alert with Barcelona wanting to raise funds by selling midfielderand defender, according to the Daily Mail. The LaLiga giants are reportedly looking to raise at least €124m this season.

– AC Milan have held talks about possibly signing 20-year-old San Lorenzo forward Adolfo Gaich, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A side opted not to pursue a deal for the one-time Argentina international in the close season.