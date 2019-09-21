Ex-Premier League star explains why Eden Hazard shouldn’t have joined Real Madrid

Former Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur star Peter Crouch explained that Eden Hazard’s summer move to join La Liga giants Real Madrid from Chelsea, was a bad idea.

Crouch, who currently works as a television pundit for BT Sport, spoke to Daily Mail in a recent interview.

He said that he was sceptical about the Belgian’s decision to join Los Blancos, especially when the club are going through a transition phase under Zinedine Zidane the manager.

“I’m finding my way in the world of TV punditry and one of the reasons I joined BT Sport was so I could be involved in the Champions League action,” he said, before adding:

“I watched three games this week, one of which was Real Madrid’s trip to Paris Saint Germain (PSG).”

“Eden Hazard was out of sorts and I couldn’t help but wonder whether he had joined the right club at the wrong time.”

“He was a shadow of the player we were used to seeing in the Premier League. Real were poor and I would be amazed if they go all the way in this tournament.”

The former England international further clarified:

“Hazard is so good he should have the Champions League on his CV. I’m just not sure Real Madrid are currently set up to give him that missing piece of silverware.”

Quotes via Express.