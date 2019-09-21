Real Madrid have carried their poor form from the previous season to this. Los Blancos are struggling to put wins on the board in all competition, with their most recent result being a three-nil hammering at the hands of PSG. Zinedine Zidane’s job is in jeopardy and potential replacement Jose Mourinho has given his take on rumours linking him with a return.

Former Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid boss, Jose Mourinho, has shut down rumours linking him with the hot seat in Madrid. The Portuguese football manager has been linked with a return to Santiago Bernabeu to manage Los Blancos, having previously held the same position between 2010 and 2013.

“You can’t train a team that already has a coach,” Mourinho told Deportes Cuatro. (via Marca)

“I would not like to train to Real Madrid because they already have a coach.

“That’s it.”

Several reports have claimed that club president Florentino Perez is keen on bringing Mourinho back to the club, who in his previous stint helped them win the league title. Meanwhile, the manager himself is available at the moment, with his previous job at Manchester United ending in December 2018.

If the move to sack Zidane and bring back Mourinho does go through, Real Madrid would have had four managerial changes in the span of a year and a half.