Revolutionary Barcelona 2020/21 home kit design leaked online

Barcelona enraged their fans when they opted to launch a radical home shirt for the 2019/20 season, created by Nike. Instead of the usual, and iconic, red and blue stripes, the kit featured a chequered design, disliked by almost the entire fanbase. Their home kit for the following season is sure to raise a few eyebrows as well.

The Barcelona 2020/21 home kit design has leaked online, courtesy of footyheadlines.com. The picture below, courtesy of the same website, is an imaginative render based on information available about the Blaugrana’s next home shirt.

The 2020/21 Barcelona home kit will return to its original stripes design. The shirt will once again be divided into red and blue stripes, however, it will also feature thin yellow stripes in between, as well as the collar. Red and blue stripes will also divide the sleeves, while the Nike logo will be displayed in yellow. Blue shorts are expected to complete the set.

Meanwhile, Footy Headlines also report that the shirt was inspired by the ones worn by Barcelona during their highly-successful 1920s period.

The Spanish giants will release their new home kit towards the end of the current season, likely in May 2020. They will also receive an away and a third kit by Nike.