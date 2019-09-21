Reports: Two Real Madrid stars on alert as rumours of Zinedine Zidane’s sacking and Jose Mourinho’s appointment gain pace

With rumours of Jose Mourinho’s possible return to Real Madrid gaining pace, two superstars of the club are now on alert as they haven’t shared a good relationship with the Portuguese in the past.

Real Madrid haven’t had the best of starts to the season and are third in La Liga table with two wins and as many draws. They would take heart from the fact that arch-rivals Barcelona haven’t fared any better and are further down the table, however.

But it’s their horrendous start to UEFA Champions League campaign which has got everyone talking. Paris Saint-Germain hammered them 3-0 in Paris, which has only increased the pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane. And various reports claim that the Madrid board are now keeping a close eye on the Frenchman’s performance with Mourinho waiting in the wings.

According to reports in Spanish website Don Balon, Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos aren’t quite pleased with the rumours of the former Madrid manager’s return. Both the players have had an issue or two with Mourinho in the past and don’t want him to take up the managerial position at the club.

The report claims that president Florentino Perez is aware of the reservations of his two superstars and has told Mourinho that the club cannot hire him again.