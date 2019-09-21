Reports: Two Real Madrid stars named in FIFA ‘The Best’ team

The 2018/19 season for Real Madrid was one of the worst in recent history as they failed to win a silverware to add to their bulging trophy cabinet. However, that hasn’t stopped FIFA from naming two of their star in ‘The Best’ team for the calendar year.

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony is set to be held on Monday, 23rd September at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala where for the top honours in the men’s category, Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated. And two days before the ceremony, two of the members of ‘The Best’ team for the year have been revealed.

According to Marca, both Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric have found themselves a spot in FIFA ‘The Best’ team for the calendar year. Even though the duo weren’t actually at their best throughout the season, they have managed to sneak into the team.

Modric also won the Ballon d’Or earlier this year and this would be another great addition to his list of accolades. As far as Ramos is concerned, he has been named in FIFA’s best teams of the year nine times before and this would be his 10th inclusion in the team.