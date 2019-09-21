Former Ballon d’Or winner reveals whether Eden Hazard can compete with Lionel Messi like Cristiano Ronaldo did

Former Ballon d’Or winner and Real Madrid star Kaka has opened up on whether new Los Blancos signing Eden Hazard can come anywhere to close to giving the level of competition to Lionel Messi like Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga.

While in conversation with Omnisport, Kaka revealed that Madrid fans will see a lot more of Hazard once the Belgian gets used to the Spanish league. The Brazilian also added that the former Chelsea man will get much more space in Spain than in England.

“He’s very good and playing in Spain gives him a little more space than here in England. He’ll have the chance, when he gets used to playing in Spain, he’ll be more comfortable and we will see a lot of magic from Hazard as well,” Kaka said of Hazard.

Kaka then went on to expand on how Hazard can create a rivalry with Messi and whether Real Madrid can win the league again any time soon.

“I think we were lucky to watch these two players [Messi and Ronaldo] playing in a battle against each other. It was really, really nice.

“Now, we love to see how Real Madrid are going to handle Barcelona, how Real Madrid can win the league again. And, of course, Hazard will be one of the keys for these chances for Real Madrid.

“If they are going to create this rivalry between Hazard and Messi… we will see.”