The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is eyeing a move for former star Xabi Alonso, to replace Zinedine Zidane as the manager.

According to AS, Zidane is likely to be axed from his role at the helm of Real Madrid soon, due to a series of disappointing results. It all began in the pre-season itself, when the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, AS Roma defeated Los Blancos convincingly.

Later, as the 2019-20 season began, Real Madrid managed an easy 3-1 win against Celta Vigo in their La Liga opener. However, their next couple of games against Real Valladolid and Villarreal ended in draws.

And finally, on Wednesday, Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing loss in their 2019-20 Champions League opener, against a PSG team that lacked both their main superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Despite their absence, PSG were able to pull off a convincing 3-0 victory against the Spanish giants.

Under such circumstances, AS claims that Zidane’s sacking is inevitable. Meanwhile, Florentino Perez is reportedly trying to convince ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool great Xabi Alonso to take up the responsibility.

The Spanish publication further clarifies that the club is yet to arrive at an official decision regarding the issue, as Jose Mourinho has also been named as another person who is equally likely to replace the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu.