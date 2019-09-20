The latest word around the rumour mill is that six Real Madrid stars, including Gareth Bale, have asked club President Florentino Perez for the sacking of manager Zinedine Zidane.

This is according to Diario Gol, who reports that there are all signs of a potential mutiny brewing within Real Madrid’s squad as they are generally disappointed with the manner in which Zidane is managing the team. The lack of a positive mentality within the team has also started affecting their results in an adverse fashion – the latest of them being an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

During the post-match press conference, Zidane has slammed various players for the poor result, while also accusing them of not displaying the kind of intensity that was expected from the team.

“They [PSG] were better than us in every department. In the play, in midfield, and the thing that annoys me most is the intensity,” he said, before adding:

“They are good at creating chances – that is not what worries me, it is seeing my team without the necessary intensity at the high level of this competition.”

And now, it appears that the feeling of hatred between Zidane and the Real Madrid squad is of a mutual nature, as it has been reported by Diario Gol that Bale, along with Isco, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio, are keen to see the Frenchman leave the club at the earliest.

The Spanish publication also claims that the above-mentioned players had a meeting with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, demanding the sacking of the three-time Champions League-winning manager.

As per other sources, Los Blancos are yet to make a final decision regarding Zidane’s future.