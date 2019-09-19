Jose Mourinho claims Barcelona superstar made him a better coach

Former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has made him a better coach.

While talking about who have helped him to grow into a great manager, Mourinho stated that he owes as much to the players he has coached as to the ones that have played against his sides.

The Portuguese went on to take Messi’s name as an example before adding that by the Argentine, he means the other great players who have played against his teams well.

“I always say that I owe so much to my players, and to those who haven’t been my players but those who created problems for me,” he told EFE (via SportBible).

“For example, Messi never played for my team, but he played against me and he has made me a better coach for having to prepare matches [to stop him]. When I say Messi, I also mean the other great players I’ve faced.”

Mourinho has been without a job after being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018. Though he hasn’t been linked with any big jobs yet, it won’t be long before Mourinho’s name starts going around in the rumour mills as the season progresses.