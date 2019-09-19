Ex Barcelona star says he’ll kill Xavi if he doesn’t manage the club in future

Xavi Hernandez wrapped up a long and illustrious Barcelona career by moving to Qatar. The Spaniard played for Al Sadd in his twilight years before taking up the mantle of the manager. Such are the expectations of him that one of his former teammates has claimed that he will kill him if he doesn’t coach Barcelona in the future.

Samuel Eto’o joked that he would ‘kill’ former Barcelona teammate, Xavi, if he doesn’t end up coaching the club.

“He is the f*cking boss in Qatar and in Spain,” Eto’o told Cadena SER. (via Goal)

“If he doesn’t end up coaching Barca, I’ll kill him!”

The Champions League winner then hailed the talent of his ex-teammates, Xavi and Iniesta.

“In the [2006 Champions League] final in Paris he [Iniesta] played like Maradona, Messi and Cristiano combined,” he added.

“I already said in my first interviews: he’s the best player I have trained with.

“People were surprised I didn’t say Ronaldinho or Messi, but time has proved me right.

“He’s never been recognised at the level of Leo or Cristiano, but Xavi and Iniesta are at that level.”

Xavi, meanwhile, is the current manager of Qatar club Al Sadd. The Spaniard has been handed a two-year contract at his former club and has successfully led them to the AFC Champions League semifinals, where they will face Al Hilal.