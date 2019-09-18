Ex-Wales boss reveals truth about Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid ‘unsettled’ rumours

Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid career has been a mystery to many. The Welshman joined Los Blancos for a world record fee back in 2013 but has never been able to become the ‘poster boy’ of the club. Furthermore, rumours of him being unsettled also sprang up, but have since been shot down by his ex-National Tram boss.

Questions were raised recently about Gareth Bale’s commitment to Real Madrid when it came to surface that the Welshman hasn’t even bothered to learn the local language to better integrate himself with the team. However, Bale’s ex-boss, Chris Coleman, has shut down those rumours, stating that he himself saw the forward converse in fluent Spanish while in Madrid.

“I saw John Toshack saying Gareth hasn’t given enough of himself to the public in Madrid,” Coleman told The Athletic.

“Well, he’s never done that. It’s not his character. When he comes home he plays golf, stays with his family, in his little circle.

“I just thought it was unfair when people were picking him apart. He should do this, do that. No, be yourself. If he’s not happy in his head he won’t be right on the pitch.

“I’ve been with Gareth in Madrid, in a restaurant, and he’s speaking perfect Spanish, ordering food, greeting people. He was very polite, but it’s his own space. He has done all his talking on the pitch. He is the most decorated foreign import from the UK.”

After several rumours in the summer, Bale ended up staying at Real Madrid, handing an unlikely boost to manager Zinedine Zidane amidst an injury crisis. The Wales international has started the season on a positive note and has scored twice in four matches.