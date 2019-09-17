Reports: Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati’s contract details revealed

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati is currently the centre of attraction after a blockbuster start to his life with Barcelona first team.

With stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out of the team due to their respective injuries, manager Ernesto Valverde decided to promote Fati to the first team. And almost immediately, the youngster repaid the faith shown in him.

He came on at half-time against Osasuna and scored his first Barcelona goal within minutes of coming on. The winger was given his first start for the La Liga giants in the next match, against Valencia, and he scored one and assisted another to help Barcelona win 5-2.

Reports emerged that the Catalan giants are trying their best to tie him down on a longer contract and Spanish publication Sport claimed that the 16-year-old has signed a new contract with the club, adding three more years to his current contract with the option of extending it by another two years.

Now Club de la Mitjanit have further revealed the details of his new contract with the club. Fati will initially earn €300k/year rising to €600k/year by the fifth year of his contract. If he is permanently promoted to the first team, his wages will go up to €1 million/year, increasing to €1.5 million per year by the fifth year of his contract.

Moreover, Messi’s brother Rodrigo Messi, who is representing Fati, will receive €700k in commission as well.