Reports: Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique warn Barcelona star ahead of UCL clash against Borussia Dortmund

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, two of the seniormost players in Barcelona’s squad, are not happy with the recent matchday performances of right-back Nelson Semedo.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Semedo has been warned by both Messi and Pique, who told him to start focusing more on football, to avoid the risk of being offloaded next summer.

If the rumours are true, this would not be the first time that the Portuguese defender received such a warning from Messi. Earlier, during 2019 June, he had expressed interest to leave the club, while also claiming that teammate Sergi Roberto was being preferred more than himself in the Barcelona starting lineup.

Back then, the Argentine legend had asked Semedo not to make such statements as what he said was not true to any extent.

Semedo started in all four of Barcelona’s 2019-20 La Liga matches so far. He is also tipped to start for the Blaugrana in their upcoming 2019-20 Champions League group stage clash against Borussia Dortmund, at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Don Balon reports that both Messi and Pique want the right-back to focus on his primary role of defending, as opposed to his usual style of participating in attack and falling back in defence only when needed.

Semedo’s decisions have often proved bad for the Catalans, who have conceded seven goals in four matches so far – the third-most in terms of goals allowed, among all twenty La Liga clubs.

Barcelona would be keen not to repeat the same mistake on Tuesday, during the upcoming Champions League opener.