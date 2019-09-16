Valencia fans protest on Twitter against Singaporean owner after sacking manager Marcelino

Fans of La Liga club Valencia are trying hard to have their voices heard, as they demand Peter Lim, the owner of the club to quit his role after sacking Marcelino Garcia Toral, their manager.

The move of sacking Marcelino was executed by Lim on September 11th, just six days prior to Valencia’s first group stage match in the 2019-20 Champions League, against last season’s Europa League winners Chelsea.

Although former Spain Under-21s manager Albert Celades has already replaced Marcelino, reports suggest that the club’s management has been thrown into a state of total chaos.

Tensions were quite visible among fans as Valencia played Barcelona in what looked like a repeat of the 2018-19 Copa del Rey final – only that this time around, Barcelona humiliated Los Ches with the final scoreline reading 5-2.

Quite understandably, fans have started protesting against Peter Lim for sacking Marcelino, with the hashtag “#LimGoHome” trending across Spain and several other parts of the world.

Take a look at some of the best reactions right below:

Lim successfully destabilises Valencia's most succesful project and cup winning management since the Benitez days. #LimVeteYa #LimGoHome #BanterClub — JoeyB (@shteamboatwilly) September 11, 2019

#LimGoHome no te queremos en Valencia , eres un terrorista del fútbol. pic.twitter.com/BpjmlU8wsu — DE TRACA 💯 (@Trejo08290433) September 14, 2019

Lim ha declarado la guerra al valencianismo. Momento de estar todos unidos y de pasar al ataque. No volverás a pisar Valencia, rata #LimGoHome — Javi Chana 💯 (@Javichana) September 11, 2019

#LimGoHome @valenciacf We are kidnapped in the hands of an arrogant child who plays with his mindless toy 🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/l4iPBPGbRJ — Mario Alberto 💯🦇🖤 (@MarioBolufer) September 11, 2019

Zach Lowy, a football writer for Soccer Laduma, wrote: “The tension between owner Peter Lim and Marcelino and sporting director Mateu Alemany reached a boiling point this summer, when Lim wanted to interfere in transfers.”

“Valencia are throwing years of progress out the window by doing this. They are firing a manager who oversaw a steadily successful spell at Villarreal, and who led Valencia to back-to-back Champions League finishes,” he added, before concluding:

“They won’t find anyone better for the job than Marcelino.”