Barcelona star’s house gets robbed during La Liga match with Valencia

Samuel Umtiti may not have been playing any part in Barcelona’s 5-2 victory over Valencia, but he was present supporting his team during the contest. As it turns out, he probably should have been home.

Sport are reporting that the Frenchman’s house was robbed while he was away witnessing the action at the Nou Camp, completely oblivious to what was going on.

Four masked men reportedly entered the premises of his home when he was away, accessed his safe and took away everything they could find in the defender’s quarters.

Neighbours alerted the police after finding the door left wide open, and the report says that police is investigating the matter.

This isn’t the first time that Barcelona players have had their houses robbed, with the likes of Arthur, Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and Jordi Alba also suffering a similar fate.

In the Premier League, not just robbing, but threats are present too, with Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac suddenly a part of an alleged gang war after they fought off an attempt at their life while on the road.

With increased money in the sport, footballers now need to be extra careful when it comes to their personal and their family’s security.