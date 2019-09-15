Reports: Real Madrid’s transfer budget for 2020 summer transfer window revealed

Real Madrid started the 2019 summer transfer window in style, completing the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and the likes early on. However, their transfers dried up as the window progressed.

Los Blancos were even ready to break the bank to bring Neymar back to Spain from Paris Saint-Germain and were involved in a transfer battle for the Brazilian with arch-rivals Barcelona. however, ultimately, he ended up staying at PSG.

All in all, Madrid made a total of eight signings, including both permanent and on-loan arrivals, spending €307.5 million overall. The La Liga giants earned €133 million on departures as well which took their net spend to €177.5 million. And now according to reports from various Spanish outlets, their transfer budget of the upcoming 2020 summer transfer window has been revealed as well.

As per AS, Madrid had a total of €156 million in cash to spend in the recently concluded window and an undisclosed credit policy worth €285 million as well, taking their overall budget to €441 million. According to Diario Gol, next season Madrid will have a budget of around €350 million to spend, if they fail to win the UEFA Champions League.

The budget will increase to €400 million if they manage to reclaim the UCL, which is pretty much similar to what they had in the 2019 summer transfer window.