Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reveals why team had a poor last season

Real Madrid Florentino Perez has revealed why the team had a poor 2018/19 season and failed to win a silverware after ruling Europe for three consecutive seasons.

Perez was speaking at Real Madrid General Assembly when he stated that the team lacked ‘necessary intensity’ to continue their winning streak. Madrid were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 by eventual semifinalists Ajax and could only finish third in La Liga after a disappointing season which saw manager Julen Lopetegui sacked and the return of Zinedine Zidane at the helm of affairs.

“Last season is not what we wanted when it comes to football. This team came from winning everything, to what seemed impossible. But we have lacked the necessary intensity, it was a difficult course, we have all done self-criticism because we have to reverse the situation. The challenge is to keep winning in an increasingly complex scenario,” he said as reported by AS.

“You have to add value to what the team has won, have a proper perspective, also to recover the hunger for triumphs after a cycle of 17 titles in the last nine seasons. It was one of the greatest events in football history, we have been European champions for 1,099 days and we have been world champions for 1,001 days.

“This summer we have made a great effort to improve a winning squad, which has the current Golden Ball and FIFA The Best, Luka Modric. They are players who have won everything, that deserve the respect and love of the fans.

“We have incorporated six new players, including Hazard, one of the best in the world, Jovic, Mendy, Militao, James Rodriguez has rejoined and Rodrygo has arrived. And finally Areola, to replace our beloved Keylor,” Perez added.