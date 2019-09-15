Barcelona star Sergio Busquets reveals who is the best striker in the world

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has hailed teammate Luis Suarez and termed his the best striker in the world after the La Liga defending champions’ win over Valencia.

The Uruguayan was taken off during Barcelona’s opening La Liga match of the season, against Athletic Bilbao, and missed the next two due to a calf injury. Suarez returned for the match against Valencia and scored twice and coming off the bench in the second half.

Talking about Suarez’s ability and what he offers to the side, Busquets labelled him as the best striker in the world.

“He is the best striker in the world,” Busquets said as reported by Marca.

“He gives us a lot in terms of hunger, hard work and goals. That’s very good for us because points are collected through goals,” he added.

The veteran midfielder opened on latest club’s sensation, a 16-year-old Ansu Fati, who has scored two goals in as many games for the Blaugrana now.

“He is very young and we know the qualities he has at the age of 16,” Busquets said.

“He makes the fans dream. Every time a player comes out they compare him with many players. He must keep growing and take his steps.”He has to know where he is and how hard it is.”