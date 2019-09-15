Reports: Ex-Real Madrid manager arrives in the city amid talks of Zidane sacking

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly arrived at Spain’s capital city, amid rumours on Zinedine Zidane’s sacking.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Real Madrid’s fixtures this Septemeber will be crucial for Zidane and if he fails to impress with the team, he could even lose his job.

Los Blancos will play a total of five matches in September, and negative results (including draws) in more than two of these games, will potentially lead to Zidane’s removal from his role as their manager.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the three-time Champions League-winning manager is at an all-time low, with the latter furious at their inability to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

At the same, Jose Mourinho who was spotted Madrid by reporters of AS, told them thus:

“When something turns up that makes me feel the moment is right. Stay relaxed, let us wait”.

“I’m fine, I’m calm. I’m on holiday,” he added.

However, earlier last week, the former Manchester United manager had revealed how he had turned down many offers from clubs interested in him.”

“I turned down a few offers to go back to places where I feel I belong,” he had said.

And now, Don Balon claims that Mourinho is back at Madrid because the La Liga giants “is where he belongs,” referring to the Portuguese manager’s own words above.