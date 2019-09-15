Former Barcelona star accuses club of treating him badly and forcing his exit

Ahead of their upcoming Champions League fixture against Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer has opened up on the harsh treatment he received at his former club, explaining as to why he chose to move to the Bundesliga giants instead of remaining at Barcelona itself.

Speaking in an interview with Cadena SER, the Spain international claimed that some people in Barcelona’s management treated him in an inappropriate way.

“I have respect for many people and many colleagues, as many people at Barcelona treated me very well and others very badly,” he said.

“The players acted very well with me and the fans also, although others treated me badly.”

“For me, it was very important to see that they trusted me and many people did not prove it.”

The forward further added that he was happy about his time spent at the Camp Nou, though it was always hard to compete with Luis Suarez for the role of the main striker.

“I must be happy with the games I played there,” he said.

“I did what I could to continue playing, but in the end, it is up to the coach who plays.”

“It is very difficult to play with players like Suarez next up.”

On Tuesday, Barcelona face Borussia Dortmund in their first group-stage encounter in the 2019-20 Champions League. For Alcacer, this will be the first time that he faces his former club, since leaving them in 2018 – initially on a loan fee, and later, on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old concluded his interview by adding that he will decide at the moment whether or not to celebrate if he scores in the upcoming game against the Catalans.

