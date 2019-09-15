Ernesto Valverde praises Barcelona star after record-breaking performance against Valencia

On Saturday, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde handed Ansu Fati his first start for the club against Valencia, and the 16-year-old proved him right with a goal and an assist in under just seven minutes since the match began. After the game, Valverde showered praises on young Fati.

“It is not easy for anyone to play for Barcelona, even less so for someone as young as Ansu Fati. It is not normal for him to score on the first ball, assist in the second,” Valverde said, while speaking to reporters after the final whistle.

“Everything will be normalised, we are interested in him getting to know himself, that he realizes that this is very complicated.”

“Wherever you are, the player who earns his place is the one that plays, there is no secret, the coaches want players to come out; if they are young and have energy you use them.

“Ansu has qualities that suit us, we will see the potential he has.”

The former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao manager, however, remained keen to play down those links, while also saying that he hopes the 16-year-old sensation continues to focus on just his own game. The youngster also broke the all-time La Liga record to become the youngest player to score and assist in a single match.

“I do not care if Ansu Fati’s start has been compared with Messi’s,” he said, before concluding:

“We know that the balloon will start rising now but we will deflate it, it is up to us to protect the player.”

Up next, Barcelona will face Borussia Dortmund in their opening group-stage encounter in the 2019-20 Champions League, on Tuesday.

Quotes via Goal.