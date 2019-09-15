Barcelona star breaks all-time La Liga record with goal and assist against Valencia

Barcelona star Ansu Fati got his first La Liga start of the season, against Valencia on Saturday – and he immediately repaid manager Ernesto Valverde for his trust in him, by means of a goal and an assist as well. With that, Fati also became the youngest-ever La Liga player to record a goal and assist in the same game.

The 16-year-old opened the scoring for Barcelona inside two minutes and then assisted midfielder Frenkie de Jong for their second goal of the night just five minutes later.

In doing so, he also became the youngest player to score and assist in a single game in La Liga history as mentioned above.

“In just the second minute of the game, Ansu Fati scored his first-ever goal at the Camp Nou. Five minutes later he was back in the thick of the action when he created an assist for Frenkie de Jong to score his first goal for the club,” read a statement on Barcelona’s official website.

“As such, the striker became the youngest player to score and create an assist in the history of La Liga,” the statement added.

On Saturday, the Guinea-Bissau international also became the youngest-ever Barcelona player to start a game at the Camp Nou (beating Marc Muniesa), and by virtue of his second-minute goal, he also the became the youngest player ever to score at the iconic stadium.

Speaking about the game, Barcelona won 5-2 thanks to goals from Fati (2′), de Jong (7′), Gerard Pique (51′) and Luis Suarez (61′ and 82′). Kevin Gameiro (27′) and Maximiliano Gomez (90 + 2′) scored the consolation goals for the Copa del Rey winners.