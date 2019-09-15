Eden Hazard reveals how he felt after making debut for Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard finally made his competitive debut for his new club on Saturday, after recovering from an injury that kept him on the sidelines for almost a month. The Belgian came on in the second half of Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Levante, and later revealed that he was thrilled to be able to do so.

“I hope this is the start of something really good,” Hazard said, while speaking to reporters immediately after the match ended.

“I want to enjoy football with my teammates and keep playing matches.”

“This is a special stadium and the fans always back the team. I’m happy that I could get out on the pitch and that we earned a victory.”

The 28-year-old did fairly well in the game, but despite so, he lacked the flair that he usually possesses. The former Chelsea man said that he thought the same about himself, adding that his recovery could have been the reason.

“When you come back from an injury it is tough to find your rhythm and you need some time.”

“But the most important thing today was winning.”

“After two draws, we had to win this home match.”

“We wanted to win and earn confidence.”

The Belgian also revealed that he was looking ahead to what is a difficult week for Real Madrid.

“Now Real Madrid have two important matches against PSG and Sevilla,” he said, before concluding:

“We’re ready for what is coming.”

