Real Madrid star slams Eden Hazard for poor tactics during debut

Real Madrid star and first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois slammed teammate Eden Hazard for poor tactics during his debut game for the club. Hazard debuted for Los Blancos against Levante on Saturday, and returned to the dugout with a 3-2 win in his first game.

“Eden [Hazard] showed what he can do in the move where we nearly scored: relaxed on the ball, able to set people up,” Courtois told reporters after the match.

“I got a bit angry at him a couple of times, because he tried to backheel it and gave it away. But in those moments that he has, he can create a lot of danger.”

The Belgian shot-stopper also spoke about the game in detail.

“At the break, we were expecting to finish the game with a clean sheet,” he said.

“Sometimes when the first half goes so well you need to maintain the same dynamic, but we got worse as it went it on. In the last 15 minutes, we had to hold on for the win, we couldn’t drop any more points here.”

“If we had followed on that trajectory it was a match we should win 5-0 or 6-0, with all due respect.

“Levante then played very well, they have changed the dynamics and we may have gone down a bit in intensity.”

