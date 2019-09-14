Zinedine Zidane reveals future of Real Madrid star deemed Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Real Madrid thought they were signing a player who had the ability to be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese left last summer, but it hasn’t all gone to plan.

The player crowned Ronaldo’s successor was Vinicius Jr, but the Brazilian has struggled to impress his manager Zinedine Zidane, though the Frenchman now denies this was ever the case.

“Isn’t he the same player?,” Zidane said when asked about whether he trusts the youngster.

“Why wouldn’t I trust him? He’s got the coach’s full support but I have 23 players and I need to use all of them. Vinicius is 18 years old and is the future of Real Madrid, I’m sure.”

‘We need to move on’ – Zidane fed up with Bale talk

“But everything comes in its own time. He’s in the process of doing things the right way but I am counting on him. Sometimes he won’t play because another person does. I completely back Vinicius. Stop saying anything to the contrary. He’s a good player.”

These comments were made before Real Madrid took on Levante in La Liga, where Los Blancos got away with a 3-2 victory that saw a brace scored by Karim Benzema and one goal by Casemiro.

Most notably, Eden Hazard was on the bench for this one, and made his first appearance of the season after returning from injury.