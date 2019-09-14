Hazard on bench as Real Madrid debut approaches

Real Madrid welcome Levante to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday and could unleash Eden Hazard for the first time from the bench.

Eden Hazard has been named in a Real Madrid matchday squad for the first time since joining from Chelsea as Levante visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The Belgium international signed in a deal that could reportedly cost €140 million, but a thigh injury suffered in August proved an early disruption for the winger.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has stressed the need to go easy on Hazard following the injury, particularly as they head into a period that will see them play seven matches in 21 days.

But Hazard has been deemed fit enough to at least feature from the bench, as he takes a place among the substitutes against Levante.

¡Once inicial frente al @LevanteUD! 13. Courtois

2. Carvajal

4. Ramos

5. Varane

8. Kroos

9. Benzema

12. Marcelo

14. Casemiro

16. James

17. Lucas Vázquez

25. Vinicius Jr. Suplentes:

1. Areola

3. Militão

6. Nacho

7. Hazard

18. Jović

23. Mendy

27. Rodrygo

Madrid have been particularly unlucky with injuries in recent months, leaving them with only three senior midfielders to play on Saturday; Toni Kroos, Casemiro and James Rodriguez, all of whom start.

New signing Alphonse Areola is on the bench following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain, while 18-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo Goes is also among the substitutes for the first time in LaLiga.

Gareth Bale is missing through suspension after being sent off in the 2-2 draw with Villarreal before the international break.