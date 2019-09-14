Former Barcelona President claims Lionel Messi has warned club about impending exit

Former Barcelona President Joan Gaspart has claimed that Lionel Messi is not pleased with the way the club is being managed right now, and that he has also warned Barcelona that he may leave them soon.

Earlier, in an interview with Sport, Messi said: “What I can say is that I want to be at Barcelona as long as possible. I’ve said throughout my career that this is my home.”

“But I also don’t want to have a long-term contract and only be here because of it. I want to be here because physically I’m fine, to play and be an important member of the squad.”

“I need to see there’s a winning team because I want to keep winning things at this club. For me, money or a clause don’t mean anything. Other things motivate me and the most important thing is having a winning team.”

And on Friday, Gaspart remarked that he has been reading between the lines of those comments and believes he has spotted early warning signs on Messi’s impending Barcelona exit.

“[Andres] Iniesta and Xavi had things like this [the clause which allows players to leave on their free will] in their Barca contracts, it’s nothing new,” he said, in an interview with Cadena Ser.

“What Messi has is part of the philosophy of Barca. I know him well and I don’t think his words were a challenge to the club because it’s not his style.”

“After every statement came a ‘but’ and while the club might understand them as irrelevant, I think they are warnings that he doesn’t like how the club is going.”

Quotes via Goal.