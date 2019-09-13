Reports: Lionel Messi hints at possible Barcelona exit, also speaks about retirement

Reports suggest that Lionel Messi has dropped his earliest hints on a possible exit from Barcelona, while also speaking about when he wished to retire from football.

According to Don Balon, a Barcelona exit is on the card for Messi next summer, when he will trigger the clause in his contract that will allow him to leave the club whenever he likes. At the same time, he is also in talks with David Beckham’s MLS team Inter Miami and also Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, and the Spanish news agency claims that he may opt for either one of the above-mentioned moves next June.

Meanwhile, Don Balon also claims that the Barcelona talisman may play on until the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. The 2022 World Cup is reportedly going to be Lionel Messi’s last-ever competitive appearance as far as football is concerned, and he may hang up his boots regardless of whether or not he will finally win the elusive trophy with the Argentina National Team.

That being said, the 32-year-old is apparently aware that he does not have much time left in his career, and also that he will want to play somewhere else during the final few years of his career.

