Zinedine Zidane denies unfair criticism of ‘amazing’ Real Madrid star

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane denied allegations of an alleged rift with star winger Gareth Bale, rumours of which have been doing the rounds all over the world of football in recent times. He said the Welshman was never made a scapegoat at Real Madrid, while also praising his “amazing” abilities.

Bale, who was on international duty with his Wales team until last week, recently claimed to have been “made more of a scapegoat than most” for the team’s defeats both on an off the pitch.

However, Zidane refuted the 30-year-old’s claims, saying:

“No, I think we’re all guilty if things go wrong or if things go right.”

“It’s up to us, all of us, we’re all in the same boat. We want to change things when things don’t go right. We’re thinking as a team mentality.”

“I’ve always said he’s got amazing quality, Gareth Bale,” the Frenchman added.

“He’s a great player. What happened in the summer, everyone knew the situation.”

“Now he’s here, I’m happy, he’s happy, everyone is happy, the fans as well.”

“Now we have to move forward.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward started for Real Madrid in all three of their La Liga games in this season so far, and has also scored two goals and recorded an assist.

