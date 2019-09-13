Reports: Sergio Ramos clashes with Real Madrid following Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale revelation

Real Madrid brought in Eden Hazard as their marquee signing this summer, with the Belgian coming in from Chelsea. Hazard was joined by Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao at Santiago Bernabeu. However, his arrival has caused a rift between Sergio Ramos and the club.

As per Spanish news publication Don Balon, Sergio Ramos is ready to fight Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, following Eden Hazard revelation. The Spaniard is unhappy to be playing catch-up to the Belgian, along with teammate Gareth Bale, in terms of wages, and wants to become the club’s highest-paid star.

As per the report, Ramos wants to sign one ‘final’ big contract of his career, preferring to do so with Real Madrid. He wants to cross Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale in terms of wages while wanting the negotiation to be straightforward and brief.

Nonetheless, President Perez is unwilling to open negotiations at this very moment and has asked Ramos to wait until the end of the season. Furthermore, he is determined not to make the Spain international the highest-paid player at the club with the player having entered his twilight years.

Ramos could still end up leaving the club, with his preferred destination rumoured to be China, where he would be eligible for one final massive payday.