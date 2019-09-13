Reports: Barcelona dressing room divided into Lionel Messi team vs Antoine Griezmann team

Barcelona were unable to sign Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and it appears that Lionel Messi isn’t too happy about what transpired.

In a recent interview, Messi explained that perhaps the club did not do enough to sign the Brazilian, and that they must now move on regardless.

However, the undercurrent of the forward’s absence in the team is slowly taking effect.

Diario Gol is reporting that two sets of groups have been formed in the Barca dressing room, one that includes Lionel Messi supporters and one that includes Antoine Griezmann supporters.

It is widely reported that Messi and Griezmann haven’t necessarily warmed up to each other just yet, and players have been forced to take sides in this debate.

Messi’s team includes himself, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, who also happen to be those players who wanted Neymar back at the club.

As for Griezmann, his contingent is dominated by French national team players such as Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and even Jean Clair Todibo and Clement Lenglet.

The dressing room issue could blow into a full on war, per the report, with Messi openly willing to let the club sacrifice some top stars just to play with Neymar once again.