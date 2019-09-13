Reports: Sergio Ramos unhappy with Zinedine Zidane for picking Eden Hazard over Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid are preparing for the return of Eden Hazard from injury, and with the Belgian set to start for his new club, a few feathers might be ruffled.

Don Balon are reporting that one of the senior players in the team, Sergio Ramos, isn’t quite satisfied with the decision to have Hazard right back into the first team.

The former Chelsea star did play in some pre season games but was reportedly overweight after returning from the season break, and that didn’t go down too well at the club.

However, manager Zinedine Zidane loves Hazard, and wants to play him every chance he gets, which could spell disaster for players in a similar position.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Vinicius Jr occupy a similar position on the pitch as Hazard does, and both of them look set to miss out this weekend against Levante, and the report states that Sergio Ramos isn’t happy about this.

He reportedly wants Zidane to stick to a merit only selection process that would result in players doing well receiving chances of making it to the first team.

Nevertheless, it seems clear that Zizou wants to play the man he signed for big money this summer, and that could spell trouble for established stars such as Bale.