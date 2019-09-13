Lionel Messi’s former teammate calls for Jose Mourinho to take over as Barcelona coach

Jose Mourinho is still without a club, almost a year after being sacked as manager of Manchester United, and speculation about his future is rife.

One former Barcelona star has now called for the Portuguese manager to become the coach of Barcelona, who are currently progressing under the able tutelage of Ernesto Valverde.

Barca will have the La Liga and UEFA Champions League (UCL) in their sights once again this campaign, and chances are that if they stumble on the road to achieving glory in either of the aforementioned competitions, the wishes of Samuel Eto’o could come true.

Jose Mourinho on Champions League final and his future

“I’m sick of saying that this guy is one of the best people in the world of football,” Eto’o said at an event alongside Mourinho and Javier Tebas.

“I ended my career and the first person to send me a message was this man.”

“All the players fought for him, killed for him.” Mourinho added to this with: “Almost all of them.”

“I’d like to ask Jose to come to Mallorca, that would be good, the best city in Spain. But I’d like him at Barca even more,” Eto’o continued.

Mourinho and Eto’o spent time together at both Inter Milan and Chelsea, though they did also have a couple of public rifts during this time.