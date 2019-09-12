Lionel Messi drops major hint about Barcelona exit amidst Inter Miami interest

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has dropped a major hint about his future amid rumours linking him with David Beckham’s Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.

While in conversation with Spanish publication Sport, Messi stated that Barcelona is his home and he does not want to leave the club. However, he did add that the most important thing for him is that he should have a ‘winning team’.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu had revealed recently that the 32-year-old has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave the club after the current season. The Argentine, however, clarified that he doesn’t want to leave.

“I can’t confirm anything because there are confidentiality agreements in our contracts. What I can say is that I want to be at Barcelona as long as possible. I’ve said throughout my career that this is my home. But I also don’t want to have a long-term contract and only be here because of it.

“I want to be here because physically I’m fine, to play and be an important member of the squad. And as I said before, I need see there’s a winning team because I want to keep winning things at this club. For me, money or a clause don’t mean anything. Other things motivate me and the most important thing is having a winning team,” Messi said.

Messi’s current contract with the club runs until 2021 and reports have emerged claiming that Beckham has made contact with the Argentine for a possible move to MLS once he decides to move on from Barcelona.