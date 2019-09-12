BREAKING: Real Madrid star becomes sixth player to be ruled out of action with injury

Real Madrid have been dealt with another injury blow as their star midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric has picked up a muscular leg injury.

Modric’s injury comes at a very bad time for the Zinedine Zidane’s side who already have as many as five first-team players out of action. The Croatian joins a long list of injured players which includes Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Isco, Brahim Diaz and James Rodriguez.

Though the Colombian is expected to be fit to at least make the bench for Madrid’s next La Liga encounter against Levante on Saturday, the other five, including Modric, will miss that match. There is no update about when the Ballon d’Or winner is expected to make a return from his injury.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by Real Madrid’s medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” a statement from the club read.

Los Blancos are currently fifth on the La Liga table with two draws and a win from their first three league matches.