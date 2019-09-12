Lionel Messi reveals whether he will be back for Barcelona’s La Liga match vs Valencia on Saturday

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has revealed whether he will be fit in time to feature for the La Liga champions in their league match vs Valencia at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since the start of the season and is still on the way to gain full fitness. In his absence, Barcelona have only managed to win one of their first three league matches and are currently 8th on the table with four points.

While in conversation with Sport, Messi revealed that he still isn’t fit enough to play against Valencia on the weekend and he isn’t sure if he’d be ready for Barcelona’s opening UEFA Champions League fixture of the season against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

“I feel better (about the injury). It was really bad because it happened on my first day back and it originally looked to be something minor but, in reality, I have been out of action for the past 15 days. Now, I know what it is and I feel more at ease. I will return when I feel I have fully recovered.

“I’ve spent a long time on the sidelines. As soon as I started this happened to me and I can’t wait to return.

No (won’t be fit for Valencia match), I am still training on my own and I do not have a fixed date for my return. I will do tests and when we see that I am 100% fit, I’ll be ready. I won’t play against Valencia and we’ll see if I’ll be fit in time for Dortmund or Granada. But as I said, I don’t have a fixed date to return,” Messi said.