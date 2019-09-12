OFFICIAL: Barcelona unveil new third kit for 2019/20 season

FC Barcelona have officially unveiled their third kit for the ongoing 2019/20 season ahead of the commencement of their UEFA Champions League campaign.

While the home jersey has the Blaugrana colours on it, albeit in a chequered formation, the away kit is yellow in colour with the blue and red of Barcelona running diagonally in the front. The third kit is in a light shade of blue with a dark blue stripe on the sleeves and the collar, which also has a small red stripe running through its length.

The club unveiled the kit through a video where defender Gerard Pique could be seen trying the jersey. And by the looks of it, he actually liked it.

🙌👕 The third kit is here!

What do you think? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EqUZjeG82r — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 12, 2019

With a home encounter against Valencia coming up on Saturday, Barcelona are expected to sport the third kit in their first Champions League match of the season against Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.