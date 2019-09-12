WATCH: Lionel Messi’s son Thiago celebrates goal like his dad

Lionel Messi is an inspiration for many young kids aspiring to become footballers, but it seems like his major influence comes at home in front of his own kids.

A video shared by Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo on Instagram is doing the rounds, and it shows the Argentine superstar’s eldest son Thiago Messi with a tribute to his dad.

While Messi senior is on duty with his club and country, young Messi is busy kicking balls on the playground, and celebrating goals like his own father! Take a look.

The iconic “pointing to the sky” celebration is synonmous with Lionel Messi, and he tends to pull it out more often than not. It appears his son has a career of doing the same in store for him.

The Barcelona star has two other kids apart from Thiago, and their names are Mateo and Ciro, with the latter just one year old as of now.