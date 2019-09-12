Real Madrid star reveals surprising pick as Ballon d’Or winner

The Ballon d’Or may be considered the biggest honour in world football on an individual level, and one Real Madrid star feels a youngster should be gunning for just that.

Casemiro has seen it all in his time at Madrid, and sees compatriot Vinicius Jr as the one who should look at winning the Ballon d’Or as a realistic future aim.

“Vinicius has a very good head. Very furnished. And last year he has surprised many people with the football he presented. It’s not normal for a 19-year-old boy to do what he did with the Real Madrid shirt,” Casemiro said, per El Espanol.

“I told him the other day that this year is a year that he has to start thinking big. I repeat: it is not normal what he did last year. He surprised to everyone and showed that he is right now to be the owner of Real Madrid, “he continued.

“When you are a Real Madrid starting player you have to think big. Think of the Golden Ball, in the eleven of FIFA. He is a great player and he has already proved.”

“Of course he is very young, you cannot put too much pressure and weight on his back. But I think he has to start to think big. It’s very important for us to be here with the national team, but we have to be calm, we can’t burn stages. Two years ago he was playing in the Flamengo youth,” Casemiro concluded.