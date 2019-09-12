Lionel Messi reveals Barcelona may not have done enough to sign Neymar from PSG

The truth is finally out there, and right from the horse’s mouth. If you were wondering whether rumours of Lionel Messi wanting Neymar Jr at Barcelona weren’t true, you’re in for a surprise.

The Argentine bares all in a stunning interview after the end of the summer transfer window, where Barcelona tried their hardest (or appeared to anyway) to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but were unsuccessful.

As a result, he stays at PSG, and clearly Messi isn’t too happy about that.

“I would have loved for Neymar to come,” the superstar forward told Sport.

“Honestly, I don’t know if Barca did everything possible to get him back but I’m sure negotiating with PSG isn’t easy.

“I am not disappointed. We have a spectacular squad that can fight on all fronts, without Ney as well.

“On a sporting level Neymar is one of the best in the world. And with him on the sponsorship and image front the club would have also taken a step up.”

There have been constant reports suggesting that the Catalans run according to the fancies of Messi himself, though he personally denies that is the case.

“We never asked for Neymar to be signed, we just gave our opinion,” he added.