Celades replaces Marcelino at Valencia

Valencia dismissed Marcelino on Wednesday and have wasted no time in appointing Albert Celades as his replacement.

Marcelino was sacked by the LaLiga club on Wednesday after three games of the new season, which has seen them take four points.

The 54-year-old was dismissed following a reported falling out with club owner Peter Lim despite leading Valencia to Champions League qualification last term.

Valencia get their Group H campaign up and running away to Europa League winners Chelsea next week and Celades will be the man in charge.

A former Spain Under-21 coach who acted as assistant to Fernando Hierro at last year’s World Cup, Celades has signed a two-year deal.

The 43-year-old also worked as assistant to Julen Lopetegui during his short spell at Real Madrid, but this will be his first job as a first-team coach.

Celades will lead Valencia for the first time when they travel to LaLiga champions Barcelona on Saturday.

The future of Valencia general manager Mateu Alemany is reportedly under threat but the club have given no indication over whether or not he will continue.