Real Madrid superstar says club’s doors are open for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said that club’s doors are open for Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba and more good players like him.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu but Madrid’s reluctance to meet United’s demands meant Pogba stayed put. The Premier League giants were holding out for a bid in the region of 180-200 million for the FIFA World Cup winner which Los Blancos couldn’t match.

Now the Madrid captain has openly accepted that they would love to have players like Pogba at the club. He went on to add that he considers the midfielder as one of the great players currently and that he has ‘shown his value’ at Juventus and United.

“I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him,” Ramos told Express Sport.

“For me, Pogba is one of the great players. He is different and he has shown his value at Juventus and now Manchester United. I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique,” Ramos added.

Pogba is set to spend at least another season in Manchester and United might be tempted to sell him if they get the right price for him.