Reports: Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi unhappy with Barcelona star’s attitude amid Neymar links

All is not right in the Barcelona camp, and after failing to sign Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), there might be some dissension to deal with at the Blaugrana.

Don Balon are reporting that Luis Suarez is unhappy with the attitude shown by Ousmane Dembele following pre season, as it appears that the Frenchman has a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

It was widely reported that Suarez and Lionel Messi were among the players pushing for a return of Neymar at Barcelona, and any such operation might have seen Dembele move to PSG.

The Neymar operation was not successful though, and Dembele stayed at Barca, but an under current of animosity possibly still exists.

The young French star has been known to have shown unprofessionalism at times, and it seems to have irked established stars such as Suarez, who wants the World Cup winner to clean up his act and fulfil his true potential.

The report says that the Uruguayan will continue to push the Barca board to sign Neymar if he doesn’t see Dembele improving and helping the team win more trophies this season.

If Dembele does prove his worth, it could see his compatriot Antoine Griezmann forced onto the bench.