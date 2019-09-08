Reports: Barcelona ready to offer Lionel Messi a ‘contract for life’

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly planning a new, lifelong contract for Lionel Messi, according to reports. The new contract will also banish all further doubt on whether Messi will leave the club in future.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as reported via AS, the lifelong deal which still in the works at Barcelona will ensure that the Argentinian legend could use a clause in his current contract allowing him to leave at the end of a season, provided he informs the club before May.

Earlier this week, in an interview with Barca TV, Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said that the club is not actually worried about the chances of him using the clause, as he remains loyal to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Messi’s current deal will run out in 2021, which is why the Catalans are working on a new contract for their superstar.

AS reports that next contract which will be signed by Messi at Barcelona will need no further extensions, as he is likely to remain tied to the club with what is going to be a “contract for life”.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo has also claimed that the 32-year-old would not leave Barcelona for another European club, instead preferring to move to MLS or return to his boyhood club, the Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, should he choose not to retire at the Camp Nou.