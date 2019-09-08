Reports: Three Barcelona stars not talking to Lionel Messi for favouring Neymar over them

Looks like there is no shortage of trouble at Barcelona – with the latest problem surfacing at the Camp Nou after the summer transfer window slammed shut on September 2nd.

Don Balon reports that three Barcelona stars – namely, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti – are no longer on talking terms with Lionel Messi, the reason being the Argentine’s favouritism towards Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar Jr.

We are all aware of how Barcelona tried hard to sign Neymar in the summer, laying out multiple offers for the Brazilian – all of which were rejected by PSG one after the other.

PSG had named an asking price of €200million for the 27-year-old which the Catalans were not willing to match. Instead, Messi and co. wanted to sign Neymar on swap deals that involved Rakitic, Umtiti and Dembele.

Though the Parisians repeatedly stressed that they would like to recoup most of Neymar’s €220million transfer fee from 2017 and nothing else, Messi insisted that the Blaugrana are willing to pay only a part of the asking price in cash, as he was keen to offload the three stars in a swap deal as mentioned above.

And quite understandably, this did not sit well with the players, who are now refusing to talk to Messi despite the failure of Neymar’s potential transfer move, according to Don Balon.