WATCH: Barcelona star stretchered off during national duty, serious injury suspected

La Liga giants Barcelona have been struck by yet another injury blow as star defender Nelson Semedo was stretchered off during the UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Serbia.

Semedo, who plays for Portugal, started for the team and also featured on the pitch for 65 minutes, before Serbia’s Alexander Kolarov knocked him down with a crunching tackle to the ankle. Kolarov also received a yellow card for his offence.

Check out the following tweets:

Semedo had to leave injured from the knee.

Semedo had to be substituted in the 65th minute vs Serbia in what appears to be a serious injury.



It remains to be seen as to how serious Semedo’s injury actually is – but the bigger problem is that it has come at a very bad time for the Blaugrana who are already without Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele due to injury.

The situation only gets worse for the Catalans as Semedo had been manager Ernesto Valverde’s first-choice right-back of late. The 25-year-old also started in all of Barcelona’s La Liga games in the 2019-20 season so far.

And now, it looks as if Sergi Roberto will become Barcelona’s new first-choice right-back until Semedo returns.

20-year-old Moussa Wague, who was recently promoted to the first team from FC Barcelona B, may also get a few chances in the absence of the Portugal player.