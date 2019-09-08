Barcelona superstar believes new club signing is set to become best in the world

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets believes new signing and teammate Frenkie de Jong is all set to become the best in the world in his position.

Busquets was talking to the media after Spain’s 2-1 win over Romania in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers which saw Spain go down to 10 men with over 10 minutes of play left. However, they held on to the lead to take home all three points from Arena Nationala in Bucharest and maintain their 100% record in the qualifiers.

When quizzed about who he thinks is the better of Spain teammate Fabian Ruiz and De Jong, Busquets was quick to state that they are two great players who have a huge future ahead. He went on to add that both the midfielders will become the best in their position.

“There are never equal players. They are two great players. They are very young, with a lot of present and future. They will be the best in their position,” he said as reported by Marca.

Ruiz is currently plying his trade in the Serie A, playing for Napoli. The 23-year-old joined the Italian giants last year for a fee believed to be around €30 million and has since gone on to make 42 appearances for the club.

De Jong, on the other hand, moved to Barcelona in the summer after a stellar last season with Ajax and is expected to make the Barcelona midfield his own in the near future.