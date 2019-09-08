EA Sports will unveil the player ratings for the 100 highest-rated players in FIFA 20 on 9 September and there are ten Barcelona players in the Top 100. Lionel Messi is rumoured to be the highest-rated player this year and here is the predicted rating for him and his teammates.

Goalkeepers

Marc-André ter Stegen – 89 to 90

The German international was one the best goalkeepers in Europe last season and that’s why he is in the top 3 of The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award. He is also one of 12 goalkeepers in the Top 100 highest-rated players this year and this time, his rating will be higher than Manuel Neuer.

Neto – 84 to 84

Neto moved to Barcelona this summer after helping Valencia qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The 30-year-old will retain last year’s rating but it is bound to go down in the future because he will be the backup goalkeeper at his new club.

Defenders

Gerard Pique – 87 to 87

Gerard Pique is one of three Barcelona defenders in the Top 100 highest-rated players this year. Although he’s 32-years-old, the Spaniard will most likely retain last year’s rating as he played a big part in clinching yet another La Liga title.

Samuel Umtiti – 87 to 86

Umtiti retains his place in the Top 100 this year but his rating is sure to drop after an injury-ravaged season in which he made just fourteen appearances.

Clement Lenglet – 82 to 84

Clement Lenglet joined Barcelona last summer and he has quickly cemented his place in the starting XI at the expense of Umtiti. His form at the club level also helped him take Umtiti’s place in France’s starting XI.

Jordi Alba – 87 to 88

Jordi Alba is now 30-years-old but he will still get a rating boost this year after playing a key role in Barcelona’s success. In addition to his contributions at the back, Alba assisted 17 goals across all competitions. He is sure to be the game’s highest-rated left-back.

Sergi Roberto – 84 to 83

Sergi Roberto’s rating in FIFA 19 was arguably not warranted but he is a key member of the Barcelona team either in defence or midfield. The 27-year-old Spanish international might get a small rating downgrade this year.

Nelson Semedo – 80 to 81

Nelson Semedo made more appearances for Barcelona last season than in his first season with the club. The Portuguese international has impressed the fans more often than not which is why he might get a small rating upgrade.

Junior Firpo – 75 to 79

Barcelona’s summer recruit is one of the most highly-rated young left-backs in the world and he was quite impressive for Real Betis last season. He has the potential to be Alba’s long-term successor.

Moussa Wagué – 69 to 70

The 20-year-old Senegalese international who scored at the 2018 FIFA World Cup spent most of his first season in Spain with Barcelona B. However, he played four times for the senior team last season.

Jean-Clair Todibo – 60 to 68

Barcelona beat several clubs to sign Todibo in January 2019 after he broke into the Toulouse team in the first half of last season. He played twice for the Catalan club and earned positive reviews for his performance.

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets – 88 to 87

Gone are the days when Barcelona had the best midfielders in the game. Now, they only have three midfielders in the Top 100 and Sergio Busquets will have the highest rating among them. The 31-year-old has shown signs of age catching up but he still deserves an 87 rating at least.

Ivan Rakitic – 87 to 86

Ivan Rakitic made 54 appearances for Barcelona last season and has played more games than any player since he joined them in 2014. The Croatian may get a small downgrade now that he’s 31-years-old.

Frenkie de Jong – 77 to 85

Frenkie de Jong will get a massive rating boost in FIFA 20. He had a decent 77 rating in FIFA 19 initially but in the latest edition of the game, he will have at least an 85 rating as he’s one of the players in the Top 100 highest-rated players.

Arthur – 82 to 84

Arthur appeared in FIFA for the first time last season and started with a pretty good 82 rating. He impressed in his debut season in Europe and also helped Brazil win the Copa America. The 23-year-old deserves a nominal rating upgrade.

Arturo Vidal – 85 to 84

Arturo Vidal won his eighth straight league title in Europe’s Top 5 leagues last season and his first with Barcelona. He made 53 appearances last season and quickly became a fan favourite. However. he’s another player who will get a downgrade because of their age.

Carles Aleñá – 70 to 74

Last season, Carles Alena finally broke into the first team and he played 27 appearances across all competitions and also scored twice. That deserves a decent upgrade this year.

Forwards

Lionel Messi – 94 to 94

Lionel Messi is rumoured to be the highest-rated player in FIFA 20 because Cristiano Ronaldo is getting a downgrade. The Argentine deserves to retain his previous rating after another brilliant individual season at the end of which he scored 51 goals in only 50 games.

Luis Suarez – 91 to 89

Luis Suarez was in the Top 10 in last year’s rating but a below-par 2018/19 season and his age will result in a drop in his rating. The Uruguayan has scored just two goals in his last 20 appearances in the Champions League.

Antoine Griezmann – 89 to 89

Barcelona made Antoine Griezmann their club-record signing this summer and they’ll be hoping that the arrival of the Frenchman will help them win the Champions League again. Griezmann might score a lot more goals this season now that he’s playing with the likes of Messi and Suarez.

Ousmane Dembele – 84 to 84

Ousmane Dembele’s debut season with Barcelona was hindered by injury problem. He had a few issues last season also but he still played 42 games, scored 14 goals and provided nine assists.